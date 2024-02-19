Expat business event

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 9:20

Suitopia hotel in Calpe Credit: The Homes, Gardens and Lifestyle Show, Facebook

The Exhibitor Open Networking event on March 26, invites local businesses to network and showcase their services.

From three pm until seven pm on a Tuesday, the meeting is organised by Homes, Gardens and Lifestyle Show: a pre-show before the main event in May 2024.

The March event will prepare the local business owners for the upcoming largest expatriate event in Costa Blanca, which gives the locals a chance to showcase their businesses to a guaranteed international audience.

Taking place in Suitopia Hotel in Calpe, the pre-show event

invites the local entrepreneurs to book their stands for the main event, find out the best strategies for obtaining new clients and network with other growing businesses.

This will be The Homes, Gardens and Lifestyle Show´s 13th edition of the event. The organisation employs international marketing and advertising strategies to ensure that the shows are attended by their loyal customer base, providing local businesses with growth and development opportunities.