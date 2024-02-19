Expat business event

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 9:20
Suitopia hotel in Calpe
Credit: The Homes, Gardens and Lifestyle Show, Facebook
The Exhibitor Open Networking event on March 26, invites local businesses to network and showcase their services.
From three pm until seven pm on a Tuesday, the meeting is organised by Homes, Gardens and Lifestyle Show: a pre-show before the main event in May 2024.
The March event will prepare the local business owners for the upcoming largest expatriate event in Costa Blanca, which gives the locals a chance to showcase their businesses to a guaranteed international audience.
Taking place in Suitopia Hotel in Calpe, the pre-show event
invites the local entrepreneurs to book their stands for the main event, find out the best strategies for obtaining new clients and network with other growing businesses.
This will be The Homes, Gardens and Lifestyle Show´s 13th edition of the event. The organisation employs international marketing and advertising strategies to ensure that the shows are attended by their loyal customer base, providing local businesses with growth and development opportunities.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.