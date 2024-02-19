Female coach breaks down barriers in Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 16:55

New coach: Alicia Carbonell Credit: algaidapinaranda/Facebook.com

In a significant leap for equality and representation in sports, Alicia Carbonell has become the first woman to lead a men’s amateur football team in Mallorca.

Carbonell has just been announced as the head coach of CE Algaida. The landmark achievement was officially announced by the Balearic Football Federation (FFIB), highlighting Carbonell’s transition from a seasoned player to a trailblazing coach.

Reflecting on her journey, Carbonell said, ‘it was already clear to me that everything I had learned, I wanted to teach. . .’

Her progression from grassroots football to holding a UEFA A-level coaching license is not just a personal victory but a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female coaches.

Carbonell’s ascension in a male-dominated field is a testament to her skill, dedication, and the evolving landscape of football in Spain, where female coaches are significantly outnumbered.

She has indicated that her appointment feels like ‘breaking a barrier,’ currently, in Spain there are 11,000 male coaching licenses, compared to just over 700 female coaches, the hope is that this will help open doors for all those women who also have ambitions to be coaches.

Her story of breaking through the ranks to become the first woman to coach a men’s team at an amateur level in Mallorca is a powerful narrative of overcoming barriers and setting new precedents.

The FFIB has extended its best wishes to Carbonell, celebrating this step forward for equality in football. Moreover, the federation’s involvement in a legal case against threats made to a referee on social media further emphasises its commitment to fostering a respectful and inclusive environment in sports.

Carbonell’s ground-breaking role and the FFIB’s stance against discrimination and harassment reflect the changing tides in football culture, aiming to ensure that the game is truly for everyone.