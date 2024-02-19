Road safety explained to school children

By John Smith • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 11:28

Local Police explain the need for road safety Credit: Mojacar Council

Every year, officers from the Mojacar Local Police visit schools to give students aged between 10 and 11, advice on road safety.

Local Police warn youngsters to stay safe

Almost 100 children in the Bartolomé Flores school were split into four groups so that they could understand that there are potential dangers, especially if they are riding bicycles or scooters on public roads.

They were advised to obtain helmets, lights and reflective vests, especially if on scooters and to remember that other road users are not able to read minds and it is therefore very important to make clear and precise hand signals in order to show intentions.

A spokesperson for the Local Police explained “Young people are small pedestrians, passengers in various means of transport, and potential drivers. It is key that they gradually learn the rules of road safety education in all these areas and even be our collaborators, since they can remind their parents of the importance of road safety and the compliance of some of them that, sometimes, we overlook.”