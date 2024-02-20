National Geographic singles out Mazarron

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 17:37

IN a recent revelation by National Geographic, Mazarrón has earned the prestigious title of a ‘Marvelous Corner of the World.’ Renowned for its archaeological heritage and breathtaking natural surroundings, Mazarrón was singled out as an ideal destination.

Timeless Landscapes: Gredas de Bolnuevo

National Geographic highlights the town’s 35 kilometres of coastline, emphasising its ‘wonderful marine life and gastronomy based on local produce.’ Mazarrón boasts the last surviving ‘almadraba’ of the Eastern Spanish coast, an ancient fishing system. The Gredas de Bolnuevo, a testament to the passage of time and sea, is another must-see. This unique landscape, resembling desert dunes in striking yellows, is a Natural Monument of the Region of Murcia, adorned with fossils of crustaceans and molluscs.

National Geographic Applauds Mazarrón’s Rich History

Notably, Mazarrón has a landscape akin to Mars’s surface with its orange-hued mines. Abandoned machinery and structures from its operational days add to the attraction, making it a preferred location for films, shorts, and even music videos. Discover the Mazarrón, lauded by National Geographic for its rich history and extraordinary landscapes.

