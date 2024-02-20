National Geographic singles out Mazarron

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 17:37
National Geographic's Newest Marvel
Image: Shutterstock/ RudiErnst
IN a recent revelation by National Geographic, Mazarrón has earned the prestigious title of a ‘Marvelous Corner of the World.’ Renowned for its archaeological heritage and breathtaking natural surroundings, Mazarrón was singled out as an ideal destination.
National Geographic highlights the town’s 35 kilometres of coastline, emphasising its ‘wonderful marine life and gastronomy based on local produce.’ Mazarrón boasts the last surviving ‘almadraba’ of the Eastern Spanish coast, an ancient fishing system. The Gredas de Bolnuevo, a testament to the passage of time and sea, is another must-see. This unique landscape, resembling desert dunes in striking yellows, is a Natural Monument of the Region of Murcia, adorned with fossils of crustaceans and molluscs.
Notably, Mazarrón has a landscape akin to Mars’s surface with its orange-hued mines. Abandoned machinery and structures from its operational days add to the attraction, making it a preferred location for films, shorts, and even music videos. Discover the Mazarrón, lauded by National Geographic for its rich history and extraordinary landscapes.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.