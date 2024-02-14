Pet parade: Furry fiesta in Mazarron

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 8:00
: Furry Fun Awaits
Image: Shutterstock/ Firn
MOST towns throughout the Murcia Region enjoyed the Carnival celebrations recently and now it is time for your pets to take centre stage. Join the Furry Fiesta in Mazarron with Animal Welfare Councillors Juan Carlos Lopez and Silva Garcia, at the Silvia Gardens Pet Carnival in Mazarrón! This event will take place on February 17 and it begins at 5.30 pm in the Municipal Tent at the town square.
Children are encouraged to attend also in fancy dress to make this event a family affair. There will be a pet parade, dance, entertainment, and prizes for the most original outfit, the most elaborate, and the best pet owner and pet costume. There will be prizes also for the best children’s costumes. To register your pet or child in the contest send your name, telephone number, and costume theme to asociacionoxigenarte@gmail.com.
