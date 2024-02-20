Night ban on alcohol sales reduces crime

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Ban on alcohol sales
After six months of restricting alcohol sales at night in shops and supermarkets in Krakow, city authorities andpolice have noted tangible results in figures released in February 2024.
In July 2023 a resolution by Krakow City Council came into effect, which placed restrictions on the hours of night-time retail alcohol sales. The ban is in effect between midnight and 5.30am, throughout Krakow, with the exception of restaurants and bars.
There has been a very significant decrease in police interventions during the hours the resolution on restricting sales was in effect: in total, the months of July-December 2023 saw a decrease of almost 50 per cent of alcohol related offences compared to the same period in 2022. There was also a significant decrease in offences committed throughout the day in Krakow when alcohol was still readily available. There was a total decrease of nearly 30 per cent in the months of July-December 2023, testament to the publicity surrounding the ban and the campaign to raise awareness.
In addition, admissions to the Municipal Center for Addiction Prevention also went down thanks to the night-time ban on alcohol sales. During the period July-December 2023, 10 per cent fewer people were admitted to the centre for treatment for intoxication or alcohol addiction.
