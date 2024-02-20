Score big during ‘White Week’ in Frigiliana

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 7:00
Score big in Frigiliana
Image: Frigiliana Town Hall
MALAGA Football Club Will be hosting a football camp during ‘Semana Blanca’ (White Week) in Frigiliana from February 26 to March 1. ‘White Week’ in Spain typically refers to a winter break for students in mountainous areas close to ski resorts. Schools may close and families take advantage of the break to go skiing or to enjoy other activities.
For those interested in football spend ‘Semana Blanca’ improving your football skills with Malaga CF. There are limited places so make sure to register today to secure a place. Registration is open at the Pabellón Municipal de Frigiliana, providing a convenient opportunity for enthusiasts to sign up. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting, this is your golden opportunity to be part of an unforgettable football experience.
