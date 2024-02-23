Dog-friendly beaches Costa Blanca

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 19:33

Dog enjoying the beach Credit:@ionelceban:www.pexels.com

However, it can come as bit of a shock to people from other nations that you’re not allowed to take man’s best friend on many Spanish beaches. Local regulations in Spain often reflect concerns about fouling and lack of dog control.

But what is more fun for our furry friends then running free along the beach and playing in the waves? A good run on the beach in the morning can keep a dog fit and happy.

Happily, the Costa Blanca does have a few beaches which are dog-friendly.

The canine beach in Altea is a popular area very close to l’Olla. It’s possible to park behind the Villa Gadea hotel where there’s access directly down to the beach.

In nearby Calpe, there is a small beach on the right side of the Puerto Blanco Marina. It’s really only a rock and pebble cove, but it’s not usually too crowded.

Further South there are two beaches to enjoy. El Charco beach in Villajoyosa is a rocky area where dogs can play.

Finally. there are two dog beaches in El Campello. Playa del Barranc d’Aigues is to the north of the town and Punta del Riu is a small area next to the Seco river.