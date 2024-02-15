Adopt a Dog Fun Day

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 19:30

Adopt a dog Credit: Photo by Markus Winkler: https://www.pexels.com

Have a fun day out and help a good cause by supporting abandoned and abused dogs. Adopt a Dog Family Funday on March 31 is an opportunity to go along and see the work of local charities and meet some of their dogs. The event will take place from 11am until 3pm in Moraira dog park and all are welcome.

Charities which rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs need constant support to pay the food bill. They often need special food for liver and heart problems, recovery food and puppy food too. Many abandoned dogs are unsocialised and afraid to trust people. The rescues provide medical care and collars to protect them from getting ticks and fleas.

Hundreds of thousands of dogs are abandoned in Spain every year. Many of these dogs are subjected to horrific abuse, starvation and terror. Charities are constantly fighting to end the suffering of these animals. Despite new legislation to protect animal rights in Spain, the plight of many dogs has not changed. Although protest is ongoing, charities desperately need help and financial support to cope with the overwhelming numbers of dogs. That’s why events like these are crucial in raising both funds and awareness.