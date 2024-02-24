Christy’s – The place to be

By EWN • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 20:50

Welcome to Christy’s Irish Gastropub, your ultimate destination for sports and good times, conveniently located in the heart of Fuengirola. Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or just looking for a cosy spot to unwind, Christy’s is the place to be. Guinness flows as it should, where there are no strangers only new friendships and memories to be made.

We’re proud to be your go-to spot for all things sports-related, with our doors open daily from 1:00pm, seven days a week. Step into Christy’s Kitchen from 1:00pm onwards and explore our mouthwatering selection of starters, mains, and desserts that are not only delicious but also friendly to your pocket. Don’t miss out on our fantastic special offer: a three-course menu for just €22.95, designed to satisfy both your cravings and your budget. The Menu including, Prawn Pil Pil, Chicken Liver Pate, Caesar Salad, Chicken Goujons, Main Courses, Entrecote Steak, Piri Piri Chicken, Milanese Lasagna Fish Pie, and a dessert selection. Renowned for our Guinness, we are proud to say it is the Best Guinness in Fuengirola.

At Christy’s, we’ve got you covered with multiple screens showcasing all the thrilling sporting action. Whether you’re cheering on your favourite football team, cheering the rugby or getting swept up in the excitement of horse racing, our spacious outdoor terrace provides a stylish and comfortable setting for you to enjoy every moment. We welcome all team supporters and all jerseys.

Get ready for an unforgettable week of sports from the 10th to the 17th, featuring some of the biggest fixtures of the year. From epic football clashes like Liverpool vs. Man City to the prestigious Cheltenham Festival, USPGA Golf, and Six Nations Rugby, there’s something for every sports enthusiast. Showing Football Premier league Sun 10th Liverpool v Man City Mon 11th Chelsea v Newcastle Sat 16 Arsenal v Chelsea Sun 17 Everton v Liverpool Horse Racing Cheltenham Festival 12-15 March USPGA Golf 14-17 March The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass The fifth major Six Nations Rugby Sat 16 March Wales v Italy Ireland v Scotland France v England. Our outdoor terrace is covered so whatever the weather you can comfortably enjoy your food and drinks. Suitable for large groups, popular for golfers.

Christy’s isn’t just about sports; it’s also the perfect place for family gatherings, fabulous food and celebrations. Ask us about booking your next party, and let us make it an occasion to remember. From decorations to the cake we can do it all. Whatever the reason for your visit, we’re here to ensure it’s the best experience possible. Join us at Christy’s Irish Gastropub, where good food, great sports, and friendly vibes await.

PARTY OF THE YEAR SAVE THE DATE !!! St Patrick’s Day Sunday 17th March , Get out your best green outfit, and join us for a Ceili like no other. The staff and the locals are all one big happy family and you are invited !!!!!

Calle Olleria 20, Fuengirola – 620 226 911

