eBoats make waves in Puerto Banús

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 12:12
eboat show in Puerto Banus
Photo: galaxiaboats.com
Mark your calendars, Banús eBoat Show by Galaxia is set to make waves in Puerto Banús from April 12-14 with a gathering of the best electric and hybrid boats in Europe.
Spain’s premier Electric Boat Show brings international clean tech players presenting the latest innovations in eBoating in glamorous Marbella for a very special celebration.
Galaxia is at the forefront of the electric and sustainable revolution showcasing the most disruptive concepts and cutting-edge technology in environmentally conscious boating. Galaxia aims to create awareness and inspiration within and around the eMarine industry unveiling the latest innovations in digitalisation, electrification and care of the marine environment.
If you love boating and care about the environment, you won’t want to miss the show. Discover electric and hybrid boats from leading manufacturers and designers, ranging from elegant yachts to speedboats.
The Galaxia show is more than just a boat show, it is a celebration of the future of boating. Crossing genres of a traditional boat show and a festival environment with live internationally renowned music. The 2024 event in Puerto Banús promises to be a bumper edition with a forecasted attendance of over 20,000 attendees. Details about tickets and events are on the website
