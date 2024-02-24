La Nucia´s outstanding Cancer Solidarity March

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 14:13

La Nucia, march against cancer, 2024 Credit: La Nucia Council

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the XII Solidarity March for the Fight against Cancer in La Nucia was reunited with more participation than ever before.

From Ciudad Deportiva until CEM El Captivador, the march took its usual route of five kilometres on February 18.

The target was to raise funds through the sale of tickets and raffles with gifts, which will go towards cancer research by the Spanish Association against Cancer and the Anemone Association.

The Mayor of La Nucia, Bernabe Cano expressed her joy for the vast participation, involving, “the entire La Nucia society.”

The march was attended by people of all ages, ranging from four to 80 years old.

Lina Cano, the President of AECC La Nucia (Spanish Association against Cancer), expressed her gratitude, thanking the 120 collaborating companies, “for their altruistic involvement with the donation of gifts and services for the raffle.”

She stressed that the funds will also go towards the “psychological and social support to local cancer patients.”

One of the participants revealed: “On a personal level it is a march that excites me.”