Two years on: Mallorca stands with Ukraine

By John Ensor • Updated: 24 Feb 2024 • 14:55

Two-year anniversary of Ukraine conflict. Credit: Amar Ucraina/Facebook.com

Two years have passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, yet the conflict remains a poignant reality for many, especially the Ukrainian community in Mallorca.

On Saturday, February 24, around 150 people met at La Misericordia, in Palma, to commemorate this sombre anniversary, carrying with them the heavy reminders of their homeland’s ongoing strife – flags, photos of the fallen, and banners decrying the war as ‘genocide’.

Anastasia Kvach, president of the Associacio Amar Ucraina, voiced a heartfelt plea, ‘People continue to die, soldiers, civilians, children… there are many children who continue to suffer from this war and we need you to continue supporting us, helping us.’

The assembly, moved by a shared sense of loss and resilience, also participated in a march from Dalt Murada to Plaza España, symbolising their unwavering spirit.

The day was not just about remembrance but also a call to action. The Ukrainian community in Mallorca, echoed by voices like Irina Zubko’s from the Ukraine Aid Association, reminded everyone, ‘Today our soul aches for Ukraine, we gather here to remember two years of the day that changed our lives and the destiny of our country.’

Their message was clear: the war in Ukraine is not only a fight for their country but a battle for the future of Europe and beyond.

Amidst the calls for solidarity, the practical needs of those affected by the war were underscored. Essentials like food, thermal clothing, and domestic supplies were listed as critical needs, highlighting the day-to-day survival struggles faced by many in Ukraine.

The event also provided a platform for local voices, including Carles Pons, the project coordinator of the association, who shared, ‘As a Mallorcan, I am very proud of the reaction of our people to the Ukrainian families on the occasion of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.’

Liza Krasnolutska, an 18-year-old Ukrainian resident in Mallorca, shared her harrowing experience: ‘[In Ukraine] everything is very difficult, if Europe and America do not help, we will not be able to do it alone,’ emphasising the dire situation.

This gathering in Mallorca was a poignant reminder of the enduring impacts of war and the strength found in community solidarity.

It underscored the importance of not letting the Ukrainian crisis fade from public consciousness and the collective effort required to support those in need.