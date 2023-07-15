Spain Gives Training to Ukrainian Border Guards

By John Ensor • 15 July 2023 • 12:31

Training completed In Madrid. Credit: Guardiacivil.es

The Guardia Civil has completed the first canine training course for Ukrainian border and customs guards in the detection of explosives, weapons and ammunition.

A report published on Friday, July 15, gave details of the Guardia Civil’s Cynological (the study of dogs) Service in which eight Ukrainian students have spent five months being trained as expert dog handlers.

European Border Cooperation

The scheme was the brainchild of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) geared toward the training of Ukrainian border and customs guards to combat illicit arms trafficking.

The OSCE requested the training of Ukrainian personnel back in 2021. The aim was to train personnel from its member states in combating illicit trafficking in arms, especially small arms and light weapons.

Yesterday, the Guardia Civil concluded the first training course in the instruction of explosives, weapons and ammunition detection canine teams for members of the Ukrainian Border and Customs Guard.

During the extensive months-long training, officers of the Guardia Civil’s Cynological Service have taught eight Ukrainian border and customs guards how to work with their police dogs to detect explosives, weapons and ammunition.

The farewell ceremony was held at the Guardia Civil’s dog training centre in El Pardo, Madrid, where the students received their certificates which accredited them as canine team instructors. In addition, the Civil Guards who have completed the seventh course for dog handlers of the Guardia Civil also received their distinction.

Training Re-Scheduled Due To Ukraine Conflict

Initially, the training was scheduled to take place in Ukraine but due to the current conflict there, it was re-organised to take place in Spain. The experience of the officers of the Guardia Civil dog training centre has made it possible to train the Ukrainian trainees to perfect their techniques as dog handlers and will be invaluable in helping then to carry out their police duties against illicit arms trafficking in their country in an efficient manner.