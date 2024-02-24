Wingmen: Nadal and Djokovic’s surprise flight

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 18:59

Nadal and Djokovic on the same flight Credit: DjokerNole/X

In a bizarre stroke of coincidence, two sporting legends found themselves on board the same flight to America.

Ion Friday, February 23, in an unexpected twist of fate, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, tennis giants with a staggering 46 Grand Slam titles between them, found themselves on the same flight to Los Angeles, en route to the Indian Wells Masters.

The rare encounter, reminiscent of their 2021 trip to the Australian Open, occurred as Djokovic wrapped up his training in Marbella, Spain, not far from Nadal’s home island of Mallorca.

This shared journey not only highlights the athletes’ commitment to the sport but also brings a touch of Mallorca’s tennis excellence to the global stage.

Nadal, still recovering from a hip injury, is bracing himself for a potential of seven intense matches, reflecting his unseeded status and relentless spirit.

Djokovic, on the other hand, makes a highly anticipated return to Indian Wells, a testament to his enduring prowess. This story transcends the tennis court, symbolising a moment of unity and shared heritage between two of the sport’s greatest rivals.

Social media responses

Djokovic posted a photo of the impromptu meeting together with a simple phrase on Twitter/X: ‘Great company on the way to USA.’

Fans were quick to add their responses, one astonished tennis fan posted: ‘Imagine being on this flight.’ Another posted: ‘Two greats of the sport and the best rivalry the sport as ever seen.’

One ardent Rafa fan quipped: ‘Rafa Nadal with a fan. How generous and kind of him to take that selfie.’

Finally one person paid tribute to the obvious camaraderie: ‘2 of the greatest player ever to play tennis. Greatest rivals on tennis court, great friends off the court. Djokovic loves and respect everyone. ‘

As the Indian Wells tournament beckons, the tennis community eagerly awaits the impact of these two champions.