A byword for wealth and luxury

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 14:22

Puerto Banus Marina Photo: Wikimedia CC / Zarateman

Puerto Banús’ retail outlets had a turnover of €282 million in 2023. The marina itself generated €14 million this past year, more than any other in Spain. It has five million visitors a year and contributes a total of €954 million to the GDP of the Costa del Sol, according to the consulting firm PwC.

The marina continues to grow as a focal point for European luxury, so much so that major firms such as Fendi, Dolce Gabbana and Louis Vuitton, have increased the space of their premises in the marina. Along with them, Bvlgari, Rolex, Dior, Hermès, Loewe, Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera and Valentino are also present in the streets around the berths of the superyachts.

The marina, whose official name, which will remain for another four more years, is Cívitas Puerto Banús in the first agreement for a brand to name a port in the world, has 100 firms with some of the most sought-after fashion boutiques, in what is the largest concentration of luxury commercial premises in Spain after the Golden Mile in Madrid.

With 915 moorings and more than 200 commercial premises, it is recurrently ranked as the number onemarina and one of the most luxurious holiday destinations in Spain. It faces the future with the expansion of the port on the horizon, which will allow it – in addition to expanding the commercial area – to accommodate vessels larger than the current limit of 90 metres.