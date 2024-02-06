Making waves in Puerto Banus

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 10:47
Port disputePhoto: Flickr CC / Pablo Monteagudo
The holder of the concession to run Puerto Banús has applied to the Junta de Andalucia to extend until 2067 the term of operation of one of the most exclusive marinas in southern Europe and this has sparked legal action between the company and some of the tenants of businesses in the area.
The disagreement between the concessionaire and some of the traders is mainly due to the use of the terraces of the premises by some businesses in the port. The business owners accuse the concessionaire, Puerto José Banús S.A., of showing “bad faith” by charging them for using spaces which, according to them, are public property, said the legal representative of the traders, the law firm BGI-LAW.
The concessionaire denies that Marbella Town Hall is the owner of the spaces where the terraces of the premises are located and said that they are included in the concession area. “The alleged conflict only exists for some traders who have tried to speculate with the concession land, subletting space owned by the concessionaire without the latter’s authorisation,” the company added.
The traders, most of whom have premises located on the front line of the marina, accuse the concessionaire of “unilaterally imposing abusive conditions” on them to exploit premises that, according to the businesses, belong to the Town Hall, which has led them to file three lawsuits against Puerto José Banús S.A. for the annulment of rents.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.