Published: 25 Feb 2024

Pedal-powered Innovation: Heetch Bike debuts in Paris. Image: Heetch / Facebook

Since February 23, Parisians have found a new way to get around the city streets: Heetch Bike, a taxi service where a driver on a bike pulls a passenger cabin.

Initially, this service will only be available on weekends.

Heetch Bike distinguishes itself from traditional car cabs and the trendy tuk-tuks recently seen in Paris.

The company aims to provide a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional cab services, promising to make travel in Paris 40 per cent faster and 20 per cent cheaper than VTC (private hire vehicles) services.

The company’s strategy relies on the anticipated implementation of Limited Traffic Zones (ZTLs) in the city centre later this year.

With restricted car traffic in these areas, Heetch anticipates that bicycles will become a preferred and quicker mode of transportation in the city of Paris.

To address concerns about comfort, Heetch assures passengers that their cabins are equipped with heated bench seats, protective windshields, and a glass roof.

This ensures a comfortable ride regardless of the weather conditions, allowing passengers to reach their destination in comfort and style.