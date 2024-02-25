By Anna Ellis •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 13:31
Pedal-powered Innovation: Heetch Bike debuts in Paris. Image: Heetch / Facebook
Since February 23, Parisians have found a new way to get around the city streets: Heetch Bike, a taxi service where a driver on a bike pulls a passenger cabin.
Initially, this service will only be available on weekends.
Heetch Bike distinguishes itself from traditional car cabs and the trendy tuk-tuks recently seen in Paris.
The company aims to provide a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional cab services, promising to make travel in Paris 40 per cent faster and 20 per cent cheaper than VTC (private hire vehicles) services.
The company’s strategy relies on the anticipated implementation of Limited Traffic Zones (ZTLs) in the city centre later this year.
With restricted car traffic in these areas, Heetch anticipates that bicycles will become a preferred and quicker mode of transportation in the city of Paris.
To address concerns about comfort, Heetch assures passengers that their cabins are equipped with heated bench seats, protective windshields, and a glass roof.
This ensures a comfortable ride regardless of the weather conditions, allowing passengers to reach their destination in comfort and style.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.