Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 20:03
Spectacular Semana Santa: A journey through Spain's diverse Easter celebrations. Image: España Turisme.
Easter Week is celebrated nationwide in Spain and boasts unique festivities of International Tourist Interest.
In Seville, witness the “cofrades” parading elaborately adorned statues of Mary and Jesus through narrow streets.
Malaga’s Easter features the moving tradition of pardoning a prisoner, highlighted by Jesus “el rico” blessing the convict.
Cuenca’s Easter Week offers concerts during the Religious Music Week festival, held in historic venues like the Cathedral.
In León, don’t miss the symbolic encounter of Saint John and the Virgin Mary in Plaza Mayor, concluding the Ronda and Pasos procession.
Zamora’s nocturnal processions resonate with Gregorian chants.
Valladolid’s processions showcase priceless Baroque sculptures by San Juan de Juni and Gregorio Fernández.
Salamanca’s stunning architecture forms the backdrop for its spectacular Easter Week. Elche’s Palm Sunday Procession, featuring traditional palm leaves, is among Spain’s most beautiful.
In Cartagena, thousands sing the “Salve Maria” during the poignant finale of Easter processions.
Lorca’s processions depict biblical scenes and ancient civilizations.
Hellín’s Tamborada, with up to 20,000 drums, is the highlight of Albacete’s Easter Week.
Cáceres boasts 15th-century cofradías, while Murcia’s Easter includes breathtaking moments like the procession of “Cristo Yacente” beneath the Santo Domingo Arch.
