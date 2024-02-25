By Anna Ellis •
Tripadvisor’s annual ranking of the Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Beaches for 2024 has unveiled Europe’s top three coastal destinations, igniting dreams of summer adventures.
Based on glowing reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community, these beaches promise unforgettable experiences for those seeking sun, sand, and sea.
Let’s dive into these coastal gems.
Taking the top spot is Praia da Falésia, nestled in Olhos de Água in Portugal’s Algarve region.
With dramatic red cliffs as a backdrop, this beach offers a picturesque setting for sunbathing, surfing, and strolls.
Securing the second spot is Spiaggia dei Conigli, also known as Rabbits’ Beach, located on the island of Lampedusa, Italy.
With its pristine white sand and crystal-clear azure waters forming a shell-shaped cove, this beach exudes a Caribbean-like ambience.
Rounding out the top three is Playa de la Concha, situated in Spain’s Basque region, near the city of San Sebastian-Donosti.
Renowned for its iconic shell shape and scenic surroundings, this beach offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and urban charm.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
