Rescue operation in Malaga saves 111 animals

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 18:25

111 animals rescued in Malaga. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

Authorities in Malaga have rescued 111 animals after they uncovered shocking cases of abuse, with an incredible 34 individuals under investigation.

In a report published on Sunday, February 25, the Guardia Civil shed light on a significant move against animal abuse and neglect.

The Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (Seprona), guided by the Malaga Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, has initiated investigations into 34 individuals.

These actions are part of the broader ‘Operation Colaphus’ in Malaga province, which recently came to light.

Sweeping investigations unveil neglect

Recently, officials embarked on a rigorous examination of various animal facilities, including private kennels, livestock farms, zoos, and shelters across Malaga.

This comprehensive scrutiny led to the discovery of over 500 administrative breaches concerning animal welfare.

The violations ranged from insufficient living conditions to the absence of essential resources like food and water, alongside a lack of veterinary care and proper record-keeping.

Heartbreaking conditions

The Guardia Civil encountered animals suffering from diseases like leishmaniasis and scabies, which had been left untreated.

Disturbingly, some dogs were found with their ears or tails unjustly amputated. In the sweltering heat, horses were discovered abandoned without access to food or water, and in some cases, some animals were found beaten to death.

This operation has not only highlighted the physical abuses but also the severe neglect animals can face.

A collaborative effort towards recovery

Thankfully, 111 animals found in dire straits have been rescued and are now under the care of various associations and shelters, awaiting further decisions from the authorities.

In instances where the neglect was deemed less severe, animals were allowed to remain with their owners under strict supervision by relevant authorities.

The successful execution of this operation was made possible through the collaboration with the Official College of Veterinarians of Malaga, alongside the support of animal protection associations and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development of the Junta de Andalucia in Malaga.

The operation underscores the need for continuous vigilance and cooperation among enforcement bodies, veterinary professionals, and the community to ensure the welfare of all animals.