Egg-ceptional Easter lunch

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 15:35

Sunday roast for Easter Photo: Shutterstock / Wicked Digital

As Easter Sunday approaches, Oak Firehouse & Cocktail, Marbella’s hidden dining gem, is excited to invite you for an indulgent Easter Sunday Lunch experience on Sunday March 31.

Nestled against the iconic La Concha, Oak Firehouse & Cocktail offers an enchanting setting, blending rustic-contemporary charm with the beauty of natural surroundings. A stone’s throw away from La Sala Puerto Banus, this exceptional steakhouse has become a favourite for those seeking top-notch grilled meats, a premium wine selection, and a captivating cocktail list.

This egg-ceptional Easter Sunday Lunch priced at just €45 per person, is served from 1pm to 6pm and guarantees a culinary sensation featuring exquisite choices to make your Easter celebration truly special.

Begin your journey with delightful starters like Wild Game Pâté Duo, Classic Prawn and Avocado Cocktail, and Smoked Salmon Rosette. For the main course, indulge in the exceptional Roast Sirloin of Beef, expertly carved at your table for a touch of theatre. Alternatively, savour the Herb Roasted Leg of Lamb or the Slow Roasted Chicken Coquelet. Each main course is accompanied by traditional trimmings, including duck fat roast potatoes and roasted seasonal roots, ensuring a traditional Easter Sunday feast.

Book your table to enjoy a luxury Easter Sunday Lunch in Marbella at Oak Firehouse & Cocktail via email at reservations@oakmarbella.com or call 951 319 411.