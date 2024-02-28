Foodies chose best European cuisine

By John Smith •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 12:46
Roast Beef and Yorkshire Pudding unmistakably British
Credit: Lorraine Ann Flack flickr
A new study reveals that London is the best city in Europe for foodies, with a total of 2,906 five star reviews for restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs.
Dutch lifestyle magazine, Dailybase, analysed Tripadvisor data to uncover the number of five star reviews for eateries in European cities.
This resulted in a ranking of 193 cities in Europe where Tripadvisor data was available to investigate.
Taking the crown as the best city in Europe for foodies is the UK’s capital London, with an impressive total of 2,906 five star reviews for its eating and drinking establishments which can range from sandwich bars to Michelin star restaurants.
French capital, Paris, closely follows in second place, with a total of 2,898 five star reviews on Tripadvisor for its eateries and again, the choice is very wide although not everyone is mad for escargots.
The first Spanish contender arriving in third place is Barcelona with its selection of regional specialities as well as international cuisine and Spain has more cities in the top 20 than any other European country.
Madrid is sixth, Valencia appears in 15th place, Malaga 18th and Palma de Mallorca 20th.
Only Italy with Rome, Milan and Naples attempts to steal the Spanish crown whilst most other European Countries in the top 20 have just one, or at most two entries.
Daniël de Voer, the chief editor of Dailybase, commented on the findings: “Discovering the best cities in Europe for foodies, whether this be fine dining experiences, local cafés or quirky bars, is not only fascinating but could inspire your next travel destination.”
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
