Nautical Easter camps in Marbella

Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 13:14
Easter at sea
Photo: Facebook / NaluCamps
Enjoy Easter 2024 at sea: sailing, surfing, paddle boarding, beach games. Give your child an unforgettable Easter camp from March 25 to 29 where children aged 6 to 16 will dive into thrilling water activities.
Expert instructors will teach them maritime skills in a safe and fun environment, fostering camaraderie and respect for the marine environment. Join them for a week filled with fun and adventures on the beautiful beaches of Marbella.
Since 2010 NaluCamps has been offering camp programmes and school activities that kids and teens love with activities to encourage healthy growth, teamwork, inclusiveness and responsibility in the natural environment.
They are an Active Tourism Company with many and diverse activities in the natural environment, but programmes with children and teenagers are so important to create active programmes for children and teenagers to acquire new skills through hands-on discovery of new sports and interaction with the natural environment.
