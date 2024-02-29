Bargain Hunt star hospitalised

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 9:17

Bargain Hunt regular, Christina Trevanion. Credit: christinatrevanion/Instagram.com

A presenter of one of the UK’s most popular BBC programmes, Bargain Hunt, was recently hospitalised sparking a flurry of get-well messages from concerned fans.

Christina Trevanion, 42, posted the news on a social media platform on Wednesday, February 28. The message received a wave of support after revealing a recent hospital visit following a undisclosed health scare.

Sudden health scare

Christina, best known for her role on BBC’s Bargain Hunt and contributions to Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers, turned to Instagram to share the news.

She posted an image that captured a moment of her hospitalisation, showing an intravenous drip attached to her arm while she held a book, ‘The Cartiers’ by Francesca Cartier Brickell.

Support and well wishes

The message read: ‘Adieu February and good riddance frankly! An unexpected hospital stay meant an unusual opportunity to catch up on some good reading.

‘Safe to say I was not a patient patient… but thanks to the TLC of some incredible nurses (you know who you are!) I am now back in fine fettle.’

Trevanion’s words conveyed a mix of frustration and gratitude, hinting at her ordeal without delving into specifics.

‘Roll on blustery March, your lighter nights and slightly longer days…. Anyone else longing for some warmer weather??’ she concluded

Community Concern

Despite Trevanion’s optimistic outlook, her followers expressed concern and echoed her wish for better weather: ‘Had it with winter! Come in Summer!! All the best Christina,’ said one fan. Another person posted: ‘Hope your feeling better spring is around the corner.’

Another added: ‘Get well soon Christina, so we can see more of you on tv.’ Another message of support appeared to cast doubt on the predictability of the British weather: ‘Yep off to Canaries in May hope all is OK love all your shows love from Yorkshire.’

The shared apprehension highlight the community’s concern for the presenter, with comments reflecting a collective wish for her swift recovery and return to health.

As Christina anticipates the arrival of spring, her story serves as a reminder of the community spirit that can emerge in challenging times.