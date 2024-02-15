Costa Blanca bargain hunting

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 13:30
Rastro Don Quixote
Credit: Rastro Don Quixote Facebook
If you’re looking for something to do on a Sunday, how about a trip to a local Rastro (second hand market)?
Rastro Don Quixote
This indoor market is a collection of stalls selling everything from sofas to Sellotape. There is often live music. A bar area provides food and there’s even a children’s play zone. The beautiful, 300 year old original building was once a large finca and it retains many of the original features. Open Sunday 10am-3pm.
Av. Carbonera 61, 03580 L’Alfas del Pi
Rastro ‘El Cisne’ (The Swan)
Generally considered one of the best in the area, this market specialises in antiques. It’s a wonderful place to spend a few hours with food onsite. It can be reached by bus and there’s plenty of parking. Open Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am till 3pm.
Av. De la Comunitat Valenciana 124, 03502 Almafra, Rastro La Nucia
This is an open-air market with a section for fresh, local food shopping. It’s most famous however, for its large variety of second-hand vendors. This is widely known as the rastro where the locals go! Tip: get there early. Open from 9am until 2pm, it can be very busy later.
Pol. Ind. L’Alberca, 03530 La Nucia
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.