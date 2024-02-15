Costa Blanca bargain hunting

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 13:30

Rastro Don Quixote Credit: Rastro Don Quixote Facebook

If you’re looking for something to do on a Sunday, how about a trip to a local Rastro (second hand market)?

Rastro Don Quixote

This indoor market is a collection of stalls selling everything from sofas to Sellotape. There is often live music. A bar area provides food and there’s even a children’s play zone. The beautiful, 300 year old original building was once a large finca and it retains many of the original features. Open Sunday 10am-3pm.

Av. Carbonera 61, 03580 L’Alfas del Pi

Rastro ‘El Cisne’ (The Swan)

Generally considered one of the best in the area, this market specialises in antiques. It’s a wonderful place to spend a few hours with food onsite. It can be reached by bus and there’s plenty of parking. Open Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am till 3pm.

Av. De la Comunitat Valenciana 124, 03502 Almafra, Rastro La Nucia

This is an open-air market with a section for fresh, local food shopping. It’s most famous however, for its large variety of second-hand vendors. This is widely known as the rastro where the locals go! Tip: get there early. Open from 9am until 2pm, it can be very busy later.

Pol. Ind. L’Alberca, 03530 La Nucia