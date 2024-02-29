Formula 1 season about to start

By John Smith • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 12:08

The competing drivers this season Credit: F1 Facebook

Traditionally all Formula 1 Grand Prix races take place on a Sunday but for religious reasons, the first two of the 2024 season will take place on a Saturday.

Ramadan affects race dates

The second Grand Prix takes place in Saudi Arabia at the 6.174 kilometre Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday, March 9.

This is because the Islamic holy month of Ramadan is due to start on Sunday March 10, the day the Saudi Arabian race would normally have taken place so qualifying and actual race have to take place one day earlier.

Because FIA rules state that there should be a full seven days between Grands Prix then the first race of the new season at the 5.412 kilometre Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir was moved to Saturday March 2.

The Bahrain race covers 57 laps whilst the Saudi race is due to take up just 50 laps and the number of laps varies by circuit depending on the length of the track with the intention that each race will cover just over 300 kilometres (except Monaco which is shorter and a much slower race) and last roughly the same amount of time.

24 Races this season

There will be 24 Formula 1 races in all this season with no new circuits, but Belgium, China and The Netherlands are returning this season.