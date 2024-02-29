By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 9:00

Iconic Eiffel Tower rises again: Strike sparks change. Image: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock.com.

After a six-day strike by SETE workers, the Eiffel Tower is back in action, welcoming visitors once again.

This strike wasn’t your usual fuss over pay and working conditions.

Instead, it aimed to shine a light on the need for more support and protection for this iconic landmark.

The CGT trade union led the strike for the second time in three months.

They pointed out some flaws in how things are run, like the way they predict visitor numbers and budget for upkeep.

They also brought up worries about not keeping up with maintenance tasks, like painting the tower, which was due for a touch-up seven years ago!

But there were some downsides to the strike.

The tower being closed for six days meant losing out on about €1M to €2M in earnings.

SETE had to say sorry to around 100,000 folks who missed out on visiting, promising to refund them automatically.

Despite this hiccup, the tower had already taken a hit from being closed during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, losing around €130M.

To settle things down, an agreement was reached.

If the Paris City Council gives it the thumbs up in May, employees will get to keep an eye on how things are run.

They’re planning to bump up ticket prices by 20 per cent, put an extra €145M into maintenance, and stick to the budget for 2025.