Lamia Walker – Meet Quincy – A dog-sitter’s delight

By Lamia Walker • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 10:52

Quincy is the friendliest Bichon Frise ever

Keeping your pets at home when you travel can give you real peace of mind. Our house and pet sitters can also entertain your pets and keep them company while you are away. We’re rated 4.9 / 5.0 on TrustPilot.

When you know the sitters are checked and come from HouseSitMatch you know we have your back. What is more, they won’t charge you a cent! Our house and pet-sitting works as an exchange of services. You offer free accommodation and the pet-sitters house-sit for free! You review each other at the end.

If you’re travelling in 2024 join our network now to find sitters, sooner rather than later. Get organised today! All pets benefit from staying at home, so their routines are undisturbed. Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and pet care. Next steps:

Register as a homeowner on HouseSitMatch.com

Choose a Standard account (£ 69 GB per year) to ensure you can help online when needed

Create a profile with photos of your pet and the house

Post an advert for the dates when you want to go away. Sitters apply and you choose.

HouseSit Match can help you find suitable sitters. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety, then build an advert to find sitters. House-sitters see your advert, respond, and you choose the sitter of your choice.

Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.9 / 5 Excellent

I have used HouseSitMatch for the last three years and would highly recommend it. Very easy to communicate with and very helpful by phone if needed. Janet Bryant, Pet owner.

How do you join?

Please register online via our website www.Housesitmatch.com

Need a pet or house-sitter? Get in touch. House-sitting is a win-win for both parties, free house and pet-sitting, and the house-sitters get free accommodation!

Reader exclusive offer – 25% Off Any New Membership

Register as either house-sitter or homeowner. Get a 25% discount – Use coupon code OLIVE25.