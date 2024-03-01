By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 11:00
Local heroes: Formentera del Segura Police save a life with quick action. Image: Policía Local Formentera del Segura / Facebook.
The Local Police of Formentera del Segura recently played a vital role in saving a man’s life through the use of a defibrillator.
On February 26, around 10:40.PM, the Local Police received a distress call reporting an unconscious man at a residence on Calle Benijófar.
Upon arrival, the officers discovered the man without a pulse and unconscious.
Acting swiftly, they initiated Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and deployed a Semi-Automatic External Defibrillator (DESA), a medical device designed for out-of-hospital use to address cardiac arrest, which has proven to be a life-saving intervention in this instance.
The individual had entered into cardiorespiratory arrest by the time the officers arrived, but thanks to the prompt administration of CPR and shocks with the AED, his pulse was successfully restored.
He was subsequently transported to the General Hospital of Elche by a SAMU unit.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.