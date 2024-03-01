On February 26, around 10:40.PM, the Local Police received a distress call reporting an unconscious man at a residence on Calle Benijófar.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered the man without a pulse and unconscious.

Acting swiftly, they initiated Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and deployed a Semi-Automatic External Defibrillator (DESA), a medical device designed for out-of-hospital use to address cardiac arrest, which has proven to be a life-saving intervention in this instance.

The individual had entered into cardiorespiratory arrest by the time the officers arrived, but thanks to the prompt administration of CPR and shocks with the AED, his pulse was successfully restored.

He was subsequently transported to the General Hospital of Elche by a SAMU unit.