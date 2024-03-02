Easter Travel: Mallorca flights boost

By John Ensor • Updated: 02 Mar 2024 • 16:58

Image of Air Nostrum air crew. Credit: airnostrum/instagram.com

The fast-approaching Holy Week will see more flights from Air Nostrum for those seeking a visit to Mallorca.

Air Nostrum, operating under Iberia for regional air travel, is significantly enhancing its service for the Easter season, spanning from March 22 to April 1.

This year’s initiative mirrors the 2023 offerings, focusing on bridging the gap between various Spanish locales and the Balearic archipelago, with special attention to Mallorca.

The airline’s commitment is evident through the establishment of additional flights and frequencies, particularly from cities like Leon, Valencia, Badajoz, Valladolid, and Vigo to Mallorca, ensuring that the island remains at the heart of Easter travel plans.

Significantly, Leon will be linked to Mallorca with six special flights on March 22, 24, 25, 27, 31 and April 1 Moreover, Vigo and Valladolid will also see enhanced connectivity, offering more options for travellers to and from the island.

This strategic move by Air Nostrum not only caters to the surge in travel demand but also reinforces Mallorca’s position as a preferred Easter destination. Furthermore, the airline is boosting inter-Balearic flights, adding frequencies between Mallorca, Ibiza, and Menorca, thus facilitating smoother travel within the islands.

For Mallorca, this increased connectivity means not just more visitors but also a boon for the local economy, as tourism peaks. Air Nostrum’s enhanced schedule is a testament to its responsiveness to travel needs, making Mallorca more accessible and maintaining its allure as a top holiday spot.