Ryanair announces summer price surge

By John Ensor • Updated: 02 Mar 2024 • 9:57

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800. Credit: Rebius/Shutterstock.com

In a recent development, Ryanair, the Irish budget airline, has indicated that passengers might need to brace themselves for higher ticket costs this summer.

Recently, Ryanair disclosed that due to Boeing’s inability to deliver the expected number of aircraft, the airline would have to scale back its operations for the upcoming summer season.

Specifically, out of an order of 57 Boeing 737-MAX8200 planes, the airline had anticipated receiving 50 in time for the peak season. However, it now expects to receive only about 40.

Delivery delays and rising costs

Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, has highlighted the dual challenge of delivery delays and the grounding of competitor Airbus A320 fleets across Europe.

The delay in deliveries, added to the grounding of some Airbus A320 fleets of some European competitors, will lead to reduced capacity for this summer and, therefore, higher prices, O’Leary noted, urging customers to book early to ‘secure the lowest airfares available.’

The shortfall in aircraft will not only impact Ryanair’s summer schedule but also its fiscal year target. The airline now aims for a maximum of 200 million passengers, adjusting down from an initial target of 205 million.

O’Leary expressed that the airline is exploring growth opportunities for September and October, periods which ‘can only be offered at lower rates.’

Adjustments and expectations

To mitigate the impact, Ryanair has already made adjustments to its schedule, including frequency reductions and timetable changes during July, August, and September.

Airports such as Dublin, Milan Malpensa, and Warsaw, where operational costs have risen sharply, are among those affected. The airline has informed all impacted passengers of these changes.

Despite the setbacks, Ryanair remains committed to working closely with Boeing to expedite the delivery of new aircraft.

O’Leary conveyed his support for Boeing, stating, ‘Boeing continues to have Ryanair’s unconditional support as it works through these temporary challenges.’ He also expressed disappointment with the delays but remains hopeful that Boeing’s management will address the production and quality issues.

With these strategic adjustments and a focus on navigating the challenges ahead, Ryanair aims to minimise disruption and maintain its commitment to offering competitive fares to its customers.