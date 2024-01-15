Ryanair plans to invest €5 billion in Spain

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 8:43

Ryanair to invest €5 billion Photo: Flickr CC / A.Currell

President Pedro Sánchez, met with the CEO of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, on Friday, January 12 at the Moncloa Palace to learn about the airline’s investment plan in Spain, which amounts to €5 billion over the next seven years.

Ryanair’s strategy for Spain aims to increase passenger numbers from 55 million to 77 million, increase routes from 730 to more than a thousand by 2030, base 33 new aircraft and establish five new bases.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, the government and the airline agreed to work on strengthening regional airports. As Moncloa explained in a press release, boosting air traffic at this type of airport will contribute to territorial development and economic activity in the area.

Sánchez highlighted the importance of Ryanair’s investment in Spain, and said that it reflects, “the stability and potential of the Spanish economy as well as the confidence of international markets and investors”.

Ryanair currently employs approximately 6,500 workers in Spain and is the leading airline in terms of passengers carried, with more than 700 routes to 29 countries from Spain.