Trending:

Stride forward against cancer

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 13:38

Sign up to battle cancer

Walk Against Cancer participants. Credit: CancerSupportGroupMallorca/Facebook.com

Registration for the 2024 Walk Against Cancer is now officially open, offering an opportunity for individuals across Mallorca to unite in the fight against cancer.

Organized by Cancer Support Mallorca, participants have until March 31 to sign up, with the first 150 adults and 50 children receiving a complimentary t-shirt and a choice of a bag or bottle.

This year, the event champions personal fitness goals, encouraging participants to walk, run, cycle, or swim according to their own targets, whether it’s 10,000 steps daily or a cumulative 100,000 steps within the month.

By signing up on the Cancer Support Mallorca website, participants will also receive guidance on fundraising to further support cancer research and aid.

Coordinator Rebecca Upton emphasises the dual aim of enhancing fitness while bolstering cancer awareness.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

John Ensor

Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina. He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading