By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 11:27

Bar Mleczny Photo: Wikimedia CC / Panek

A bar mleczny (literally translated as ‘milk bar’ from Polish) is a Polish cafeteria which, during the Communist era, provided government-subsidised traditional Polish cuisine at low cost. The name comes from cheese cutlets, which were often sold when meat was rare.

Today, Krakow’s milk bars are part of local colour and tradition. Many of these places have existed for several decades and have a permanent circle of loyal customers. Unfortunately, many of them are currently experiencing financial difficulties and some are going out of business.

Karkow’s Programme for the Support of Protected and Disappearing Industries is a municipal initiative that aims to protect small businesses with activities deemed to be disappearing and in need of special protection. There are 48 such industries, including violin-making, stucco work and, the milk bars.

The Municipality of Krakow can rent out business premises belonging to the city on preferential terms and 15 milk bars currently benefit from this discount. A form of support for milk bars is also provided by funding organised by the Municipal Social Welfare Centre in Kraków for the provision of assistance in the form of a hot meal for vulnerable people. These services are currently provided in nine locations in Kraków.

It is always sad when a restaurant closes down that has gathered loyal customers who appreciate the quality and freshness of the food served. That is why Karokow is encouraging everyone to visit milk bars as often as possible and try the home-cooked dinners they serve and help keep them open.