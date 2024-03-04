By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 16:55

Double the fun: Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra presents two concerts. Image: La Orquesta Sinfónica de Torrevieja.

Experience magic and music at the Torrevieja International Auditorium on Sunday, March 10 at midday.

The Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra proudly presents its concert “Peter and the Wolf”.

“Peter and the Wolf,” Pedro y el Lobo, is a symphonic tale narrating the adventures of Pedro, a young shepherd who weaves a web of deception by falsely alarming his people about the presence of a wolf.

However, his falsehood turns into reality one fateful day.

This musical masterpiece will take place in the Symphony Hall of the International Auditorium in Torrevieja.

Admission to the concert is free.

But that’s not all!

Classical music fans can also enjoy an exceptional evening of classical music as the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra (OST) presents a concert titled “From Cello Mastery to Beethoven.”

The concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for classical music enthusiasts, featuring the most iconic works for cello by Beethoven alongside masterpieces by other renowned composers.

Prepare to be swept away on a journey through time as the soul-stirring sounds of the cello take centre stage.

This concert is a tribute to Beethoven’s genius and the remarkable talent of the musicians who will breathe life into his compositions.

Mark your calendars for March 23rd at 7:00 PM and join the fun at the Symphony Hall of the International Auditorium in Torrevieja.

Tickets for both concerts can be requested through the Department of Culture’s website at: culturatorrevieja.com