Dramatised visit to the English Cemetery of Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 9:10

English Cemetery night-time visits Photo: Facebook / English Cemetery

The English Cemetery of Malaga has organised night-time dramatised visits to learn about its history. On Fridays in March: 8, 15 and 22 there will be two nightly shows at 7pm and 9pm at a cost of €15

Before the English Cemetery was created in 1831, the death of a non-Roman Catholic in Spain was problematic, as no provision was made for their burial. All cemeteries were consecrated according to the rites the Catholic faith. In Malaga, non-Catholics could only be buried at night, on the beach and in an upright position, and left at the mercy of the waves and of prowling dogs.

When William Mark, who had been a witness to night-time burials on the beach, became British Consul in 1824, he determined to find a site where Protestants could be given a decent burial. In 1829 the Malaga authorities finally granted him a plot of land outside the city, on the road to Almeria, and here he founded the first protestant cemetery in mainland Spain.

Now, through a dramatised nocturnal visit, you can explore this holy ground and discover its secrets, from the shooting of Robert Boyd to the shipwreck of the German frigate Gneisenau, along with other fascinating stories, such as that of Mary Ann and her famous tomb of the stone angel.

It’s a fascinating look into the history and culture of Malaga, revealing the complexities of its past through the stories buried in the English Cemetery, now brought to life in this unique night-time tour experience.