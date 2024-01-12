The new CaixaForum cultural centre of Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The “La Caixa” Foundation has presented the architectural project of the new CaixaForum of Málaga.
The CaixaForum cultural centre will be located in the Plaza Manuel Azaña, it will revitalise the area both physically and socially. The project, led by architects Felipe Pich-Aguilera and Teresa Batlle, is characterised by its integration into the landscape to achieve a positive impact on the environment.
This unique structure emulates the organic shape of a drop of water. The facility will have two large exhibition halls, an auditorium and multi-purpose rooms on the first floor. It will also have an educational space, a café-restaurant and a bookshop on the ground floor. The large outdoor green space will house a garden open to the public serving as a green lung for the city and will host a variety of open-air activities.
Construction work will begin during 2024 and the centre is expected to open its doors at the end of 2026. The estimated investment is around €30 million. The cost of maintenance and production of the 6 exhibitions per year, in addition to the 1,500 activities that will be organised, amounts to €5 million.
With the construction of a CaixaForum in Malaga, the “La Caixa” Foundation is extending its network of centres to bring culture to seven of the main Spanish capitals in terms of population: Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Zaragoza, Palma and Malaga.
