Brad Pitt’s Fleur de Miraval Champagne will be at the Oscars this year, where famous actors and filmmakers will enjoy its elegance.
The actor, known for his roles since his debut in Thelma & Louise in 1991, has been nominated for seven Oscars.
He won Best Supporting Actor in 2020 for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Best Picture in 2014 for producing 12 Years a Slave.
Although not nominated this year, Brad Pitt will make sure guests at the Oscars stay refreshed with his Champagne on March 10 in Los Angeles.
Pitt started making wine in 2011 by buying Château Miraval in Provence, France, working with the Perrin family, who owns Château Beaucastel, and the Péters family.
Together, they made Fleur de Miraval Champagne, focusing only on rosé Champagne.
This year, Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne will be at the Oscars for the third time, replacing Piper-Heidsieck as the official Champagne of the Academy Awards after a seven-year partnership.
