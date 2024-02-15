Hollywood A-lister enjoys Dublin’s finest

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 17:18

Jaime Foxx with Dublin restaurateur Luca De Marzio. Credit: Luca De Marzio/X

Why is Jamie Foxx in Dublin? The celebrated Hollywood star has been seen enjoying the culinary delights in one of Dublin’s top restaurants.

On Wednesday, February 14, Rosa Madre’s proprietor, Luca De Marzio, took to social media to share photographs of himself with the renowned actor at the Temple Bar location.

A night of elegance and appreciation

The occasion was marked by De Marzio’s praise for Foxx, describing him as both a ‘gentleman’ and a ‘legend’. He expressed his delight via Twitter/X, stating, ‘Pleasure to have this gentleman for dinner tonight @iamjamiefoxx!’

De Marzio went on to praise Foxx: ‘Such a great person took the time to take photos with all the staff no problem! Legend.’ The encounter suggests Foxx is in the city for professional reasons, given his history of visits for work, most recently in May 2022.

Foxx’s Dublin adventures

At 56, Jamie Foxx, best known as an Oscar-winning actor, is also an accomplished singer, and comedian. He was also spotted indulging in some retail therapy at Brown Thomas on Grafton Street as he emerged onto the street with designer shopping bags in hand.

His visit is not just about leisure, in the past, Dublin has served as a backdrop for his work commitments. In 2021, Foxx was here to film Beat Shazam, a game show he presents with his daughter Connie, attracting an Irish audience despite its American contestant base. Unfortunately, the production faced delays due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Fonthill studios in west Dublin.

In 2023, Foxx suffered a serious health emergency while filming in the US, and was hospitalised for weeks. Thankfully the star made a full recovery and returned to work.

His appreciation for Irish hospitality and the warm reception from locals highlights the mutual admiration between the star and Dublin’s fair city.