Tusk considers import bans on Russia.

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 11:24

Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland Credit: EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, Flickr

Poland´s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, is considering following Latvia´s government in banning agricultural imports from Russia and Belarus.

“We will carefully study this decision by Latvia and I do not rule out that Poland will also take appropriate steps,” said the Prime Minister during a joint press conference with the Latvian politician, Evika Silina.

The Polish government is contemplating imposing embargoes for grain in Russia and Belarus to prevent it from destabilising the Polish market.

Poland´s farmers continue to protest, blocking border crossings and road access.

While the agricultural workers demand a reduction on food imports from Ukraine, Tusk advocates that it is Russia and Belarus which are causing the most damage to the country´s market.

“Few people realise that the Polish and European market is being destabilized by products from Russia and Belarus.”

The Polish farmers urge the Prime Minister to take action. “Politicians probably do not feel the pain experienced by farmers who produce at low prices and at the same time have to repay their loans,” said Andrej Danielak of the Polish Union of Poultry Breeders and Producers to the press.

The Prime Minister had made no further announcements.