Battling endometriosis – local support

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 18:21
ADAEC meeting, Spain
Credit: ADAEC, Facebook
Suffering from endometriosis can feel distressing and isolating, but having support from those around you makes all the difference.
Endometriosis affects roughly 10 per cent of women worldwide and causes health complications including life-impacting pain symptoms and even infertility.
With the growing awareness of the disease, support organisations have been developed, and the Valencian Community is no exception.
ADAEC (Association of Those Affected with Endometriosis) is a Spanish non-profit organisation, founded by women who have had direct experience with endometriosis and are committed to helping others who are affected.
The organisation works with public institutions and maintains a help service online and in-person to reach every woman who is struggling with the disease.
“We are no longer invisible,” is their motto. The ADAEC organise public events, and awareness campaigns and collaborate with specialist doctors to develop coping strategies and treatment for women.
They often cooperate with the local group, El Grito del Silencio (The Scream of Silence).
El Grito del Silencio is an association of patients and families affected by endometriosis in the Alicante province.
The organisation focuses on providing health education to women across the region and raising awareness of endometriosis.
They work with health professionals and the public sector: through their actions, the patients of endometriosis are given visibility and grow a better understanding of their condition.
Events including lectures, commemorations and social meetings are held regularly in the Costa Blanca region and are announced on Instagram, elgrito_delsilencio.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.