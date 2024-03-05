Battling endometriosis – local support

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 18:21

ADAEC meeting, Spain Credit: ADAEC, Facebook

Suffering from endometriosis can feel distressing and isolating, but having support from those around you makes all the difference.

Endometriosis affects roughly 10 per cent of women worldwide and causes health complications including life-impacting pain symptoms and even infertility.

With the growing awareness of the disease, support organisations have been developed, and the Valencian Community is no exception.

ADAEC (Association of Those Affected with Endometriosis) is a Spanish non-profit organisation, founded by women who have had direct experience with endometriosis and are committed to helping others who are affected.

The organisation works with public institutions and maintains a help service online and in-person to reach every woman who is struggling with the disease.

“We are no longer invisible,” is their motto. The ADAEC organise public events, and awareness campaigns and collaborate with specialist doctors to develop coping strategies and treatment for women.

They often cooperate with the local group, El Grito del Silencio (The Scream of Silence).

El Grito del Silencio is an association of patients and families affected by endometriosis in the Alicante province.

The organisation focuses on providing health education to women across the region and raising awareness of endometriosis.

They work with health professionals and the public sector: through their actions, the patients of endometriosis are given visibility and grow a better understanding of their condition.

Events including lectures, commemorations and social meetings are held regularly in the Costa Blanca region and are announced on Instagram, elgrito_delsilencio.