Latest News in Brief from across Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 17:41

Spraying likely breeding grounds Credit: Vera Council

Every week, Euro Weekly News uploads an interesting and unusual selection of short News in Brief stories.

Buzz Off

Although the Vera Council is vigilant against mosquito infestation throughout the year, it is currently intensifying its activities due to the warm weather.

Warm weather and stagnant water encourages breeding so current actions are focusing on attempting to attack the insects at the larvae stage before the eggs hatch which is considered to be the most effective time to take action.

A particular biocide has been chosen which when mixed with water attacks the larvae but being highly selective does not cause any kind of damage to other insects or vertebrae fauna.

Lucky spot

A driver from the Almería street cleaning service saved the life of a man who fell into the vehicle’s hopper after having emptied a container supposed to be just for waste paper, but which also contained a human and the quick thinking driver stopped the machinery.

Employee costs

It transpires that the Mojacar Council budget for 2024 allocates just over 40 per cent of the entire council spend to go to pay the salaries and associated costs of the 120 employees currently on its books.

Quizmaster

The Carved Angel Bistro in Turre is considering introducing a weekly quiz night but needs someone to step forward to act as the regular quizmaster. If any of our readers think they could fit the bill please call 950 351 404 or email carvedangelcafe@gmail.com.

Health Centre

Following demonstrations at the Albox Health Centre by staff, the council has confirmed that it expects that all of the work to expand the centre as well as deal with internal repairs will be completed by August making life better for employees and patients.

Life savers

Two off-duty soldiers saved the life of a young migrant who suffered a cardiac arrest in Roquetas de Mar but luckily for him, before paramedics arrived, the two off-duty soldiers saved him with CPR and kept him stable until a transfer to hospital.

Invasive insect

An invasive Asian insect, Scirtothrips dorsalis, known commonly as Chili thirps, which is potentially harmful to agricultural products has been moving across Spain and the first example has been discovered in a Pulpi farm and the authorities are working to eradicate it before it spreads.