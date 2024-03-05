Latest News in Brief from across Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 17:41
Spraying likely breeding grounds
Credit: Vera Council
Every week, Euro Weekly News uploads an interesting and unusual selection of short News in Brief stories.
Although the Vera Council is vigilant against mosquito infestation throughout the year, it is currently intensifying its activities due to the warm weather.
Warm weather and stagnant water encourages breeding so current actions are focusing on attempting to attack the insects at the larvae stage before the eggs hatch which is considered to be the most effective time to take action.
A particular biocide has been chosen which when mixed with water attacks the larvae but being highly selective does not cause any kind of damage to other insects or vertebrae fauna.
A driver from the Almería street cleaning service saved the life of a man who fell into the vehicle’s hopper after having emptied a container supposed to be just for waste paper, but which also contained a human and the quick thinking driver stopped the machinery.
It transpires that the Mojacar Council budget for 2024 allocates just over 40 per cent of the entire council spend to go to pay the salaries and associated costs of the 120 employees currently on its books.
The Carved Angel Bistro in Turre is considering introducing a weekly quiz night but needs someone to step forward to act as the regular quizmaster. If any of our readers think they could fit the bill please call 950 351 404 or email carvedangelcafe@gmail.com.
Following demonstrations at the Albox Health Centre by staff, the council has confirmed that it expects that all of the work to expand the centre as well as deal with internal repairs will be completed by August making life better for employees and patients.
Two off-duty soldiers saved the life of a young migrant who suffered a cardiac arrest in Roquetas de Mar but luckily for him, before paramedics arrived, the two off-duty soldiers saved him with CPR and kept him stable until a transfer to hospital.
An invasive Asian insect, Scirtothrips dorsalis, known commonly as Chili thirps, which is potentially harmful to agricultural products has been moving across Spain and the first example has been discovered in a Pulpi farm and the authorities are working to eradicate it before it spreads.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.