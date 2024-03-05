Spanish minister says late-night dining is “madness”

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Late night opening hours in Spain
Minister of Employment, Yolanda Díaz, said that she does not consider it “reasonable” that restaurants in Spain should be open until 1am. In an intervention in Congress, Diaz ignited a debate when she advocated limiting the opening hours of the hotel and catering industry instead of extending them,
“It is unreasonable for a country to have its restaurants open at one o’clock in the morning,” said Díaz, who highlighted the differences in the opening hours of the hotel and catering industry between Spain and the rest of Europe. “It is madness to try to keep extending opening hours until we don’t know what time”, she added.
Diaz said this was an example of the need, in her opinion, to rationalise opening times in Spain. “We need to open a major social debate”, said Díaz, who urged the government to go beyond the reduction in working hours that it has promised to undertake over the course of the term of office.
Díaz went on to say that the reduction in working hours must be accompanied by other measures to facilitate work-life balance. “It is unreasonable for meetings to be called at 8pm in the evening,” she said, adding that her department has set up a working group made up of 60 experts to tackle the issue.
However, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a great advocate of flexible opening hours in the restaurant industry, said, “Spain has the best nightlife in the world, with streets full of life and that also provides employment”.
‘España de Noche’ (Spain by Night), the employers’ association for leisure and night-time entertainment, also rejects the approach of the government. In a statement, a spokesperson said that limiting the opening hours of the hotel and catering industry would be “a shot in the foot” that would only benefit Spain’s competitors in the tourist market.
España de Noche argues that, it makes no sense to focus on the hotel and catering industry without taking an in-depth look at of Spanish society, “the debate on Spanish opening hours must also take into account working hours, prime time television and shopping centre opening hours”, they said.
