Top chefs, tastings, and festivities: Repsol Suns Gala

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 17:30

Gourmet Bliss: Cartagena's Feast-ival Image: Cartagena.es

IN the weekend leading up to the Repsol Suns Gala on March 4, where the nation’s top restaurants were honoured, Cartagena was bustling with over 200 of the country’s best chefs who gathered in the port city. The Repsol Guide’s grand gastronomic celebration unfolded from March 2 to 4, transforming Cartagena’s streets into a culinary heaven.

The Repsol Suns Gala Weekend in Cartagena

The historic district was decorated with lanterns showcasing the 2024 Repsol Suns and a massive 3.5-metre sun. Streets were lively with chefs distributing balloons and shopping bags, and a 360º platform allowed attendees to create and share fun videos on social media. The port’s esplanade hosted a gastronomic showcase featuring tastings, workshops, and talks throughout the weekend.

Special Menus from Distinguished Restaurants

Organised by the Cartagena City Council in collaboration with Hostecar, the ‘Gastronomic Days of the Cartagena Sun’ took place in eight establishments recognised by the Repsol Guide. Distinguished restaurants like Magoga and Malvasía offered special menus, treating visitors to a weekend of delightful culinary experiences.

