Top chefs, tastings, and festivities: Repsol Suns Gala

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 17:30
Gourmet Bliss: Cartagena's Feast-ival
Image: Cartagena.es
IN the weekend leading up to the Repsol Suns Gala on March 4, where the nation’s top restaurants were honoured, Cartagena was bustling with over 200 of the country’s best chefs who gathered in the port city. The Repsol Guide’s grand gastronomic celebration unfolded from March 2 to 4, transforming Cartagena’s streets into a culinary heaven.
The historic district was decorated with lanterns showcasing the 2024 Repsol Suns and a massive 3.5-metre sun. Streets were lively with chefs distributing balloons and shopping bags, and a 360º platform allowed attendees to create and share fun videos on social media. The port’s esplanade hosted a gastronomic showcase featuring tastings, workshops, and talks throughout the weekend.
Organised by the Cartagena City Council in collaboration with Hostecar, the ‘Gastronomic Days of the Cartagena Sun’ took place in eight establishments recognised by the Repsol Guide. Distinguished restaurants like Magoga and Malvasía offered special menus, treating visitors to a weekend of delightful culinary experiences.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.