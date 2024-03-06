Culture, food and music

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 12:14

St Patricks Day in Marbella Photo: Facebook / New Tricks

Marbella Town Hall, through the Delegation of Foreign Residents, is helping with the celebrations that the Bulgarian and Irish communities are organising over the weekend of March 16 and 17.

There will be two celebrations, both between midday and 11pm, at the Fontanilla roundabout in Marbella.

On Saturday March 16, the event ‘Bulgaria sings and dances‘ will take place, an initiative in which those attending will be able to enjoy typical dishes and traditional music from the country.

A day later, on Sunday March 17, the festival ‘Saint Patrick’s Day’, the quintessential Irish festival, will be held. At this event, visitors will be able to taste typical food from Ireland and also discover the culture and folklore of this nation. The Andaluz Choir will perform at 2pm, there will be Celtic dancers at 5.30pm and popular Costa de Sol rock band, ‘New Tricks’ will perform at 7pm.