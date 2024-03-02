Paddy’s in the Plaza

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 12:40

St Patrick's Day in Benalmádena Photo: Wikimedia CC / Michael Zanghellini

The Irish Association of Spain is celebrating St Patrick’s Day at la Plaza de la Mezquita in Benalmadena from 1pm to 7pm on Sunday March 17.

Mass will be held in the Inmaculada Concepcion Church in Arroyo del Miel at 1.30pm(ish), situated next to the train station. There will then be a parade from the church to the plaza, where the festivities will have already commenced.

For this there is the welcome return of The Celtic Dancers displaying their interpretation of modern Irish dance. There will also be a wide selection of bands, dancers, singers and performers keeping you entertained throughout the day.

Of course, there will also be bars serving the best Guinness in the area as well as a lager for non-believers. Soft drinks and water will also be available. You will also be treated to 100% Irish burgers, cheeseburgers and hotdogs and of course fried onions in the best Irish tradition.