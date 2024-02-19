St Patrick’s Day in Zurgena

By John Smith • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 19:04

St Patrick’s Day in Plaza Mayor Madrid 2023 Credit: Irish Embassy in Spain

It has been quite interesting to see an element of confusion when Spanish newspapers report about St Patrick’s Day as they seem to equate Britain and Ireland as one country.

British aren’t necessarily Irish

One has explained that Arboleas, Bedar, Los Gallardos, Mojacar and Zurgena have large Anglo-Saxon populations and therefore the ‘English’ bars will be ready to enjoy St Patrick’s Day.

There is no doubt that plenty of Brits enter into the spirit of the day, bars can see additional sales whilst Brits can see an opportunity to have a few drinks with their mates!

The town of Zurgena which boasts more than a third of its residents are British (not Irish) has decided however that it will go green on March 17 as it celebrates St Paddy for the first time and according to its mayor, Zurgena will be the only municipality in Almeria to officially celebrate the Feast Day.

So, the leprechauns will be out in the Plaza del Olmo from noon where there will be beer tasting, live music, a dessert contest, a photocall and much more to celebrate the Saint who reportedly rid Ireland of snakes.

Madrid will celebrate St Patrick

Without doubt the busiest St Patrick’s Day celebration in Spain will take place in Madrid where the Irish Embassy has planned a large number of special events.