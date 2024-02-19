St Patrick’s Day in Zurgena

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 19:04
St Patrick’s Day in Plaza Mayor Madrid 2023
Credit: Irish Embassy in Spain
It has been quite interesting to see an element of confusion when Spanish newspapers report about St Patrick’s Day as they seem to equate Britain and Ireland as one country.
One has explained that Arboleas, Bedar, Los Gallardos, Mojacar and Zurgena have large Anglo-Saxon populations and therefore the ‘English’ bars will be ready to enjoy St Patrick’s Day.
There is no doubt that plenty of Brits enter into the spirit of the day, bars can see additional sales whilst Brits can see an opportunity to have a few drinks with their mates!
The town of Zurgena which boasts more than a third of its residents are British (not Irish) has decided however that it will go green on March 17 as it celebrates St Paddy for the first time and according to its mayor, Zurgena will be the only municipality in Almeria to officially celebrate the Feast Day.
So, the leprechauns will be out in the Plaza del Olmo from noon where there will be beer tasting, live music, a dessert contest, a photocall and much more to celebrate the Saint who reportedly rid Ireland of snakes.
Without doubt the busiest St Patrick’s Day celebration in Spain will take place in Madrid where the Irish Embassy has planned a large number of special events.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.