The Algarve’s new noise and opening hours regulations

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 16:21
Faro: new regulations
Photo: Shutterstock / Trabantos
Faro, the Algarve’s busiest city will have new regulations on the opening hours of businesses in the municipality and new noise regulations.
After a hearing of interested parties and public scrutiny – namely by residents’ associations, business leaders, residents and traders – the new regulations will come into force in March. The previous regulation on opening hours came into force in 2017 and has remained unchanged since then, while the current noise regulations came into force in 2012.
The regulations now approved define that catering, drinking or mixed establishments (restaurants, cafés or pastry shops, among others) can operate every day between 6am and 2am the following day.
Licensed drinking and catering establishments (bars, concert halls, theatres, cinemas, entertainment venues, among others) can operate between 10am and 3am the following day, from Sunday to Wednesday, and between 10am and 4am the following day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.
Businesses located in residential buildings can only operate between 8am and midnight. Exceptionally, they can adopt the hours set for other establishments if they obtain the prior consent of the building’s owner or from the administrators.
The municipal noise regulation aims to adopt procedures that allow for better action in the prevention, inspection and penalisation of practices that do not comply with the new regulations with a view to continuous improvement to guarantee the expectations of residents.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.