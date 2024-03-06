In February, Aldi took the crown as the UK’s most budget-friendly supermarket, surpassing its competitor Lidl, according to the latest findings from consumer advocate Which?

Their monthly analysis looks into the average prices of a typical grocery shop across eight major UK supermarkets.

Aldi emerged as the leader in affordability this month, with a shopping list of 72 items averaging £125.43.

Meanwhile, Lidl came close behind, with an average cost of £128.19, just £2.76 more.

On the other end of the spectrum, Waitrose was named the most expensive supermarket for February, totalling £162.94.

This marked a significant difference of £37.51 compared to Aldi’s prices, a 30 per cent higher cost.

The list of items surveyed included both branded and own-brand products, ranging from Dolmio pasta sauce to Heinz baked beans, as well as staples like bread, milk, and butter.

It’s important to note that the analysis considers special offer prices but excludes multi-buys or two-tier loyalty prices exclusive to loyalty scheme members.

Which?’s latest pricing analysis highlights the substantial savings consumers can make by choosing specific supermarkets for their groceries.

With ongoing financial challenges for many households, Which? stresses the importance of government and supermarket initiatives to support vulnerable customers, ensuring access to cheaper budget ranges in local convenience stores.

Ele Clark, Which? Retail Editor, emphasised the appeal of discounters like Aldi and Lidl amid the pressure of rising food prices on household budgets.

“With potential savings of up to 30 per cent, it’s no wonder many consumers are opting for these budget-friendly alternatives,” the Retail Editor confirmed.